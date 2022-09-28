Watch: Inside the Cardinals' locker room after NL Central clinch in Milwaukee

Here's a taste of what it was like to be inside the Cards' clubhouse for the clinch, courtesy of our 5 On Your Side camera.

MILWAUKEE — Over the years, Cardinals veterans like Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina have had no shortage of champagne celebrations. But it still never gets old.

The Cardinals had their latest champagne toast on Tuesday night in Milwaukee after clinching the 2022 NL Central title with a 6-2 win over the Brewers.

It's the Cardinals' first NL Central title since 2019, and they celebrated in style.

There was a pre-celebration toast from Albert Pujols, a signature beer soaking of Adam Wainwright and multiple reports from newly-minted media member Lars Nootbaar. And we were there for it all.

With their postseason ticket now punched, the Cardinals will finish up their regular season schedule ahead of the beginning of the playoffs on Oct. 7.

With their record, the Cardinals are likely to host the best-of-three Wild Card round against either the Philadelphia Phillies or Milwaukee Brewers in the first round of the postseason. Every game of that series would be played at Busch Stadium since the Cardinals would be a division champ.

After that, the Cardinals would likely play either the New York Mets or Atlanta Braves in the NLDS.

This is the fourth season in a row the Cardinals have claimed a spot in the postseason, but they have not advanced to a World Series since 2013, where they fell in six games to the Boston Red Sox.