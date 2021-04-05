Jordan Hicks to miss at least a month with elbow inflammation

Treatment could include a PRP injection, stem cell treatment or just rest, Mozeliak said

ST. LOUIS — Before the Cardinals game was rained out Tuesday night, they learned they will be without reliever Jordan Hicks for at least the next month.

An MRI revealed inflammation in Hicks’s right elbow, said John Mozeliak, president of baseball operations. The team will seek a second opinion and then assess the treatment options, he said, adding that surgery is not one of the options currently on the table.

Mozeliak said it is believed this is a new injury and not connected to the Tommy John surgery Hicks had nearly two years ago.

“Obviously it’s not great news but hopefully it’s something that can be managed and fingers crossed that he can join our team at some point this summer,” Mozeliak said.

Treatment could include a PRP injection, stem cell treatment or just rest, Mozeliak said.

“It’s very unfortunate,” Mozeliak said. “I feel for Jordan. The mental stress of these kinds of things, you just want to compete and get back on the mound. Unfortunately that’s not his path right now.

“Hopefully he can heal quickly and get back on the mound.

Hicks underwent the surgery in June 2019 and then opted out of the shortened season in 2020 before returning this spring. He had appeared in 10 games this season with 10 strikeouts and 10 walks, allowing six runs.

Other Cardinals notes from Tuesday:

The rained-out game will be made up as part of a straight doubleheader beginning at 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday. Each game will be seven innings. Tickets from Tuesday night’s rainout will not be valid on Wednesday but can be exchanged for another game later this season.

The Cardinals four full-season minor-league affiliates began their seasons on Tuesday night and nobody had a better start than Jordan Walker, the team’s first-round pick in last year’s draft whose pro debut was delayed when the pandemic canceled the minor-league season.

Walker finally made that debut and did so in grand style Tuesday night, hitting the first pitch he saw in his first at-bat for a home run for the Palm Beach Cardinals in Jupiter. Walker singled on a 3-2 pitch in his second at-bat and finished 2-of-4 in his first game.

Miles Mikolas is scheduled to start for Triple A Memphis on Wednesday night, his first of what is expected to be three or four starts during his rehab assignment. Starters set to follow Mikolas in the Memphis rotation include Matthew Liberatore on Thursday night and Zack Thompson on Saturday.

