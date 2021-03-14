Showdown for the ages | Cardinals' Hicks and Mets' Guillorme combine for epic 22-pitch spring training battle

Jordan Hicks' first televised action since 2019 was definitely one to remember, with perhaps one of the longest battles in baseball history

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Cardinals fans got the chance to watch Jordan Hicks pitch on television for the first time since 2019 on Sunday. And it turned out to be one of the most unique outings you'll ever see.

This would be the flame-throwing right-hander's first televised in-game action since 2019, after he underwent Tommy John surgery and then opted out of the 2020 season.

Hicks did pitch against the Washington National in the "B" game a few days ago, where reports were strong.

Hicks came on in the fifth inning of the Cardinals' game against the New York Mets on Sunday, looking to get some work in. New York second baseman Luis Guillorme dug in to lead off the inning against Hicks... and it turned out that would be the only hitter Hicks faced.

In an epic 22-pitch plate appearance, Guillorme eventually outlasted Hicks for the walk.

According to MLB.com, Hicks threw six pitches over 100 miles per hour in the plate appearance, and ESPN's Sarah Langs reported the 22-pitch plate appearance is longer than any regular-season plate appearance since at least 1988, when pitch tracking began.

TWENTY-TWO PITCH PLATE APPEARANCE



That's longer than any regular-season PA on record (since 1988, when pitch count tracking began) https://t.co/7ijLFmTlFk — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) March 14, 2021

Hicks was pulled after the epic showdown, with the Cardinals not wanting to overdo it with his arm as he readies for the regular season.