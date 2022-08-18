Montgomery wins for 3rd time as Cardinals starter

Cardinals’ starters have not allowed more than two runs in their last seven starts

ST. LOUIS — Wednesday’s Game Report: Cardinals 5, Rockies 1

The Cardinals’ goal in acquiring starting pitchers Jordan Montgomery and Jose Quintana at the trading deadline was to stabilize a rotation and strengthen their chances of making a postseason run.

It’s been two weeks since the deadline and: so far, so good.

Montgomery won for the third time in as many starts as the Cardinals continued their mastery over the Rockies on Wednesday night at Busch Stadium.

He did allow his first run in those three games and has now allowed one run in 16 2/3 innings since the trade from the Yankees. Combined with Quintana’s three starts, the duo has gone 4-0 with a 1.60 ERA since joining the Cardinals.

Since the deadline, the Cardinals have gone 11-3 and moved to a season-best 14 games over .500 (65-51). Combined with Milwaukee’s loss to the Dodgers, the Cardinals increased their division lead to 3 games, their largest lead of the season.

Here is how the game broke down:

At the plate: Nolan Gorman drove in three runs with a first-inning double, a fielder’s choice groundout in the fifth and a single in the seventh … Gorman’s double followed another RBI double by Nolan Arenado that staked Montgomery to a quick 2-0 lead … Five of the Cardinals’ nine hits were doubles, including the last of Brendan Donovan’s three hits, which drove in the final Cardinals’ run in the ninth.

On the mound: Three singles off Montgomery produced the Rockies only run in the third. Montgomery struck out eight and hit a batter before leaving after 5 2/3 innings with a runner on third … Andre Pallante got out of the inning and worked two more perfect innings before Giovanny Gallegos pitched the ninth, allowing a walk and single before getting the final three outs.

Key stat: Cardinals’ starters have not allowed more than two runs in their last seven starts.

Worth noting: Montgomery became the first starter to win his first three starts for the Cardinals since Pat Hentgen in 2000 … His scoreless streak of 13 innings was the longest by a pitcher to start his Cardinals career since Alex Reyes, also 13 innings, in 2016. It’s the longest scoreless streak by a starter since Kyle Lohse did not allow a run in his first 15 innings in 2008 … The win was the 11th in a row by the Cardinals over the Rockies at Busch Stadium, dating back to 2018, while overall the Cardinals have won 12 of their last 13 home games … Juan Yepez will return to his rehab assignment with Memphis and play two games this weekend before a decision will be made about his return to the roster. He has been out since July 15 because of a forearm strain.

Looking ahead: Adam Wainwright will get the start in the 12:15 p.m. game on Thursday as the Cardinals try to complete a sweep of the three-game series.

