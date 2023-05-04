Jordan Walker hits first MLB home run, curtain call for fans

In six games, he has a .333 batting average, at least one hit in each game this season and has driven in five runs.

ST. LOUIS — Jordan Walker hit the first home run of his Major League Baseball career on Wednesday at Busch Stadium.

The 20-year-old made the St. Louis Cardinals opening day roster and made his MLB debut on Thursday, March 30. Walker started in right field for the team on opening day and recorded his first major league hit and run batted in on the same day.

Walker had another 'first' on Wednesday when he hit a 104.2 mph line drive to the stands in Busch Stadium. The crowd erupted in cheers as the No. 4 overall prospect rounded the bases.

The cheers didn't stop there as he was given a curtain call and he tipped his helmet to Cardinals fans.

JORDAN WALKER'S 1ST CAREER HOME RUN! pic.twitter.com/xxi9sVba1G — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) April 5, 2023

“It was a pretty good feeling, but we were kind of down, so I was trying to still lock in toward the game,” said Walker after the Cardinals' loss to the Braves. “So, maybe later I can enjoy the moment, but during the game, I was trying to focus and trying to come back against that team.”

At 20 years and 218 days, Walker became the youngest Cardinal to hit a home run since Rick Ankiel in 2000.

While the Cardinals aren't getting the start they wanted, Walker has shown off his skills and promise to the fans in St. Louis.

In six games, he has a .333 batting average, at least one hit in each game this season and has driven in five runs.