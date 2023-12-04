Walker's hit streak ends, remains tied with 111-year-old MLB record

The 20-year-old tied the record Wednesday night with a hit in his 12th consecutive game to start his career.

ST. LOUIS — The hit streak comes to an end.

Jordan Walker's hit streak to begin his MLB career ended at 12 games Thursday night. He went 0-for-3 in the box and struck out looking in his final at-bat against the Pittsburgh Pirates in a 5-0 Cardinals loss.

He remains tied with Eddie Murphy who had a hit in 12 consecutive games to start his MLB career in 1912.

The outfielder passed Ted Williams, who had a nine-game streak in 1939, last week with a hit in his 10th straight game.

He became the first Cardinals rookie at any age to have a hit in his first 10 games at the start of his MLB career, and he finished with 12 games and stands alone in Cardinals history.

Walker made his debut on March 30 after making the Cardinals' opening-day roster.

So far in the 2023 season, he has a .300 batting average, two home runs and eight runs batted in. He has a total of 15 hits and one stolen base.

The 20-year-old's first home run came against the Atlanta Braves on April 5 when he hit a 104.2 mph line drive to the stands in Busch Stadium. His second came against the Milwaukee Brewers, hitting a 110.4 mph line drive at American Family Field.

The St. Louis Cardinals have a record of 5-8 on the season and are in last place in the National League Central Division. They will continue their series against the Pittsburgh Pirates at 7:15 p.m. Friday.