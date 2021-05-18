'They're gonna love you there, bro' | Mic'd up Kolten Wong shares his love for St. Louis with Nolan Arenado

"Sad I left, but bro... You're going to [expletive] love it," Wong told Arenado

MILWAUKEE — For the Cardinals and Brewers match up exclusively on YouTube on May 13, MLB had a special surprise in store. Cardinals outfielder Harrison Bader and Brewers second baseman Kolten Wong were wearing microphones for the entire game. MLB released the best of what they captured on YouTube on Monday, and there are some classic moments.

The best moment took place out at second base between a new Cardinal, and a former one.

"How are you liking St. Louis so far?," Wong said to Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado standing on the bag.

"I love it, man," Arenado said.

"Dude, they are going to [expletive] love you there, bro," Wong said.

"Yeah, it's awesome," Arenado said.

"Sad I left, but bro... You're going to [expletive] love it," Wong said.

The footage also captures some fun moments with Harrison Bader, from communicating with his outfielders to having fun with Yadi in the dugout.

Wong also caught up with a few of his old teammates like Matt Carpenter and Lane Thomas out at second base.

Wong signed with the Brewers in the offseason after the Cardinals declined to pick up his option for 2021. The second baseman had played his entire career in St. Louis up until this season, winning two Gold Glove Awards in the process.

Wong made an emotional return to Busch Stadium on Opening Day 2021, where the crowd gave him a long ovation and his emotions got the best of him.