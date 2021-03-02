Reports: Kolten Wong agrees to multi-year deal with Brewers

The Cardinals' Gold Glove second baseman is moving to a division rival up north

ST. LOUIS — It looks like there will not be a reunion between Kolten Wong and the Cardinals.

Multiple outlets, including The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, are reporting Wednesday the free agent second baseman has agreed to a two-year deal with the division rival Milwaukee Brewers. Rosenthal is reporting there is a team option for a third year and that the contract is worth $18 million overall.

The Cardinals recently declined the $12.5 million club option on Wong this offseason, making him a free agent.

Wong, 30, was drafted by the Cardinals out of Hawaii in the first round of the 2011 MLB Draft.

He made his debut in 2013 with the big club, and appeared in 852 games for the Cardinals. Wong hit .261 with 53 home runs, 281 RBI and 88 stolen bases for St. Louis.

Free-agent second baseman Kolten Wong in agreement with Brewers on two-year, $18M contract with a third-year club option, pending physical, source tells @TheAthletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) February 3, 2021

He also blossomed into the premier defender at second base in the National League during his time as a Cardinal, winning the past two Gold Glove Awards at the position.

The Cardinals are expected to move forward with Tommy Edman at second base, with Matt Carpenter also possibly getting some looks after the addition of third baseman Nolan Arenado.