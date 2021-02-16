'I just hope that I made you proud' | Kolten Wong shares emotional send off to St. Louis, Cardinals fans

"And now, almost a decade later, this place that I couldn’t find on a map, that I knew nothing about, this city is HOME. There’s no other way to put it," Wong wrote

ST. LOUIS — Kolten Wong may be moving on to a division rival in Milwaukee, but before he does, he wanted to let St. Louis know just how much it meant to him.

Wong took to the Players Tribune on Tuesday to share some thoughts about his time in St. Louis, and his admiration for Cardinals fans. He also voiced a video that he released on social media.

"And now, almost a decade later, this place that I couldn’t find on a map, that I knew nothing about, this city is.… HOME. There’s no other way to put it. This is home for me. And, you guys... you’re my people," Wong wrote about his journey and love for St. Louis.

The Cardinals drafted the second baseman out of Hawaii in the 2011 MLB Draft, and watched him grow into the premier defender at his position, and an offensive threat.

St. Louis opted not to pick up Wong's $12.5 million option for the 2021 season, and never came together on a new contract. Wong signed with the Brewers on a two-year deal with an option for 2023.

"You embraced me 100%. You totally had my back. You supported me unconditionally — in good times and in bad," Wong continued. "Even when I messed up, you made sure I knew you’d always be there for me, and that you were still rooting for me just as hard as ever. That let me know it wasn’t just a team I was playing for, or some random fans... It was family. Like, truly family. People who cared about me, and who I cared about right back."

Overall, Wong had one lasting message he wanted to send to the city he "grew up in".

"In the end…. I just hope that I made you proud," Wong wrote.

The Cardinals are set to open their home schedule against Wong and the Brewers on April 8.