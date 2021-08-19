Kolten Wong steals second base off former teammate Yadier Molina... literally

"Let's go! Yadi this is mine," Wong said as he walked down the hallway to the Milwaukee clubhouse carrying the second base bag he stole off Yadi

ST. LOUIS — Kolten Wong is having some fun with his former teammates this week at Busch Stadium. Not only is the Brewers' second baseman 4 for 9 in the first two games of his team's series with the Cardinals this week, he's got some bragging rights, too.

On Wednesday night, he stole second base against former teammate Yadier Molina. No, like he literally stole the base.

Wong took second off Yadi and reliever Giovanny Gallegos in the eighth inning of Wednesday night's game. He and Molina shared a few laughs on the field as Wong jokingly acted like he was going to take second base.

Then, after the Brewers won the game in the 10th inning, Wong did actually take the base.

He was shown walking off the field with the second base bag and later the Brewers tweeted out a video from inside the visitors hallway with Wong carrying the base and saying, "Let's go! Yadi this is mine."

Wong and Molina were Cardinals teammates for eight seasons in St. Louis before Wong signed with Milwaukee in the offseason. Wong has helped the Brewers to the top slot in the National League Central and is hitting .283 with a .797 OPS and nine home runs on the season.

So far against his old team, Wong is hitting .250 with a .708 OPS and three doubles in six games.

