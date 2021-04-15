Cardinals send Thomas to alternate site, add prospect Hurst to roster

Thomas, 25, was recently recalled from the alternate training site. In four games this season he is 2 for 9

ST. LOUIS — The Cardinals are making another move to help boost their underperforming outfield.

On Thursday, the team swapped outfielder Lane Thomas for outfielder Scott Hurst, who was currently at the Cardinals' alternate training site in Sauget. To make room for Hurst on the 40-man roster the Cardinals transferred starting pitcher Dakota Hudson from the 10-day Injured List to the 60-day Injured List. Hudson is recovering from Tommy John surgery.

Thomas, 25, was recently recalled from the alternate training site. In four games this season he is 2 for 9.

Hurst, 25, will make his Major League debut with his first appearance and will wear uniform No. 36. The Cardinals drafted Hurst in the third round of the 2017 MLB Draft out of Cal State-Fullerton University.

We have selected the contract of OF Scott Hurst from the Alternate Training Site and optioned OF Lane Thomas to the Alternate Site.



To make room on the 40-man, Dakota Hudson has been transferred to the 60-day IL. pic.twitter.com/5tkqLnbpUD — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) April 15, 2021

In his minors career, Hurst has a .263 average with 12 home runs, 90 RBI and 18 steals in 231 games. He last played for Springfield in 2019.