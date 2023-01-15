Lars Nootbaar on World Baseball Classic, signing pepper grinders

"I've signed quite a few the past couple of days," Nootbaar said.

ST. LOUIS — Lars Nootbaar became a fan-favorite amongst Cardinals Nation after a breakout 2022 season.

Nootbaar looks to build upon that season after off-season training and looking toward the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

World Baseball Classic

He is the first non-Japanse born player to be selected to play and represent Japan's National Team.

"It's a huge honor, that's an understatement. I'm really, really excited. I am not taking it for granted at all," Nootbaar said.

Nootbaar shared that his mother's family and friends all live in Japan

"I'm happy I get to do something that's special for my mom really. Obviously, for me, it's great and I can't wait to play in it and represent Japan. It's a special thing," he said. "I'm a mama's boy so anytime I can put a smile on her face and do that for her, it's pretty cool."

According to Nootbaar, the team reached out to him last season and asked about playing for the team.

"I was waiting the whole season, 'There's a chance, there's a chance,' but I didn't want to get too excited, so when I got that call it was nice," he said.

When asked if he was going to learn Japanese before the tournament,

"I am going to try a little bit, it's going to be tough to learn a language in a month, I'm going to try my best," Nootbaar said. "My mom singing the Japanese national anthem in the house, I'm repeating it and doing little stuff like that."

Pepper Grinder

While becoming a fan favorite, Nootbaar's now-famous celebration with a pepper grinder has now gotten to the point of signing physical ones.

Lars took part in the Cardinals Caravan series where players and coaches traveled around the area visiting fans. He traveled to Springfield, Missouri, with other players and got to sign a pepper grinder for a fan.

"I've signed quite a few the past couple of days," he said. "Sign it long ways, it's more curve that way. Yeah know, practice makes perfect."

Nootbaar, signing a pepper grinder at the @Cardinals Caravan yesterday.



Because of course he would, right? pic.twitter.com/TdoFttVVdt — Springfield Cardinals (@Sgf_Cardinals) January 14, 2023