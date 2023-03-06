'One of the most athletic guys I've ever seen': Cardinals prospect Masyn Winn making name for himself in spring training

He has a 99.9 mph throw from shortstop and a 435-foot home run already this spring. Masyn Winn is just getting started for the Cardinals.

JUPITER, Fla. — It's no secret that the biggest spotlight in Cardinals' spring training this season is on the team's top prospect, Jordan Walker. But there's plenty of spotlight to go around when it comes to the club's star-studded prospect pipeline.

One player who has seized the moment so far this spring is shortstop Masyn Winn.

Winn is ranked as the No. 50 prospect in the game by MLB.com and is relishing the moment of his first big league camp.

"I think being around these guys is going to be a really special environment for me. This is Walk's (Jordan Walker's) second year, my first year, so he's gonna lead me a little bit, but I'm real excited for it and I think it's gonna be a great opportunity for me," Winn told 5 On Your Side at the start of Cardinals camp.

So far, Winn has showcased both eye-popping arm strength and power at the plate. He has a throw of 99.9 mph from shortstop and a home run that traveled 435 feet during games this spring.

And for his good friend Walker, that power was no surprise.

"I think he's one of the most athletic guys I've ever seen. Does it all. I feel like he'll show you that he has a lot of power too. He can put the ball a long way," Walker said of Winn. "Everything else is absurd. He has a great arm, very fast, great defensively ... Those are already known, but people don't know about the power and you'll see it in spring training."

As for that arm? Winn has actually fired a throw harder than what we've seen this spring on an even larger stage. He topped 100 mph for the fastest infield throw ever clocked in the Statcast era during the 2022 MLB Futures Game.

And he has no plans to relinquish that title.

"I'm assuming it (the Statcast record) will stay that way until I break it at some point. I'm assuming I'll probably try to gun one. But until then it'll stand," Winn said.

While Winn is likely still be a bit further away from his Major League dream than Walker, there's no doubt about the high hopes the organization has for him. With multiple chances to trade for an impact shortstop of the future over recent years, the Cardinals have hung on to Winn.

"I'm ecstatic to still be a Cardinal especially after the past few deadlines that have gone down. There's been a lot of big name shortstops out there, and it gives me confidence that the org. has confidence in me. It's exciting. We don't look at it too much. It's a business, so there's not a lot we can do about it, but yeah I'm blessed to still be a Cardinal," Winn said.

The Cardinals have hung on to all of their big names from the 2020 Draft. It's a draft that now boasts four names in MLB.com's top 100. And in Winn, Walker and pitcher Tink Hence, an intriguing young core could be forming for the future.

"That draft was crazy," He said. "A five round draft and to pull the talent we did? Our scoring department ... Flo (scouting director Randy Flores) doing his thing. I think what we've done so far has showed them why they drafted us. I think everything moving forward is icing on the cake. I think we have a good chance to be something crazy. Burleson as well, but me, Tink and Jordan I think is a nice core to build around. I think us coming up together is going to be huge."

It may still be a season or two before Winn gets his shot on the big stage, but his play and confidence have showcased he'll be able to handle the moment.

Winn got the chance to meet his idol, Cardinals Hall of Fame shortstop Ozzie Smith in the early days of spring training, and may even channel the Wizard when he does make his debut at Busch Stadium.

"A little Ozzie style? Maybe my first debut busting a little backflip behind the mound?" Winn said. "It's something I think about a lot, something I can't wait for it to happen. Walking out in Busch Stadium in front of those fans? I know it's going to be something special, something words can't even really put it into description. I already know my heart's going to be jumping out of my chest, nerves are going to be crazy, but I'm gonna compete for sure."