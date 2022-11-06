Matt Holliday added to Cardinals coaching staff for 2023 season

On Sunday, the St. Louis Cardinals announced new hires for the coaching staff, including the return of Matt Holliday as the team's new bench coach.

On Sunday the St. Louis Cardinals announced new hires for the coaching staff, including the return of Matt Holliday as the team's new bench coach. Holliday will replace Skip Schumaker, who left the coaching staff to become the new manager of the Miami Marlins.

Holliday was a four-time All-Star in his eight seasons with the Cardinals. He was a member of the 2011 World Series-winning team and was inducted into the Cardinals Hall of Fame last season.

Holliday was a volunteer assistant coach at Oklahoma State, where his brother is the head coach. He was responsible for offensive development and outfield play, according to the team's website.

The Cardinals promoted two other coaches to new positions for the upcoming season. Turner Ward was promoted from assistant hitting coach to hitting coach and Dusty Blake was promoted from major league pitching strategist to pitching coach.

They will replace former hitting coach Jeff Albert and former pitching coach Mike Maddux.

Last month, Cardinals President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak said that the team was prepared to offer Albert a new contract, but he informed them of his desire to move on from the position. Mozeliak also said that Maddux was not fired or retiring and that he decided to step down.

Maddux had been with the Cardinals since 2018 and Albert joined the staff in 2019.

The Cardinals filled out their coaching staff by choosing Brand Allen, a member of their minor league staff, to replace Ward as their assistant hitting coach. Julio Rangle, who had been with the Red Sox, will be the new assistant pitching coach.