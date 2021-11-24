'I guess words and promises don’t matter': Mets owner Cohen criticizes Matz's agent for deal with Cardinals

“We handle things the right way and so does Steven,” Rob Martin, the pitcher's agent, wrote in a text to The Associated Press. “He was very interested in the possibility of returning to the Mets but at the end of the day, it didn’t quite happen. That’s all. There were a lot of very successful and hallmark franchises involved in offering him and it was a tough decision. However, he’s excited about the next chapter of his career in STL and so are we.”