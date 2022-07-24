Cardinals held to three hits in loss versus the Reds Sunday

Cardinals lose two out of three games against the Reds coming back from the All-Star Break.

CINCINNATI — Sunday’s Game Report: Reds 6, Cardinals 3

Losing two of three games to the last-place Reds was not the way the Cardinals hoped to begin the second half of the season.

They managed only three hits on Sunday, two of them home runs from Paul Goldschmidt, in the loss in Cincinnati.

If that wasn’t bad enough, the Cardinals also found out on Sunday that in the only game they won over the weekend, starting pitcher Steven Matz – just off the injured list – suffered a torn MCL in his left knee and is expected to miss several weeks.

It also was announced on Sunday that Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado were among three Cardinals who will not make the trip to Toronto for games on Tuesday and Wednesday because they have not been vaccinated for Covid-19.

Here is how the game broke down:

At the plate: Goldschmidt hit a two-run homer in the fourth and added a solo shot in the sixth, his 23rd and 24th homers of the season. He has homered in his last four games, all against the Reds, and has a five-game streak counting his homer in the All-Star game. He has driven in at least two runs in the last four regular-season games … The Cardinals only other hit was a single by pinch-hitter Albert Pujols in the seventh … It was the sixth time this season they have been held to three hits or less in a game.

On the mound: Miles Mikolas gave up all six Reds runs, three coming on a homer by Joey Votto in a four-run third inning which included four of their seven hits in the game. Mikolas worked five innings before Packy Naughton, James Naile and Zack Thompson combined for the final three innings, allowing only one baserunner, on a walk by Naughton.

Key stats: The last Cardinal to hit a home run in each game of a three-game series in Cincinnati was Jim Edmonds in 2004. Goldschmidt joined Arenado as the only Cardinals this season to have multiple-RBIs in four consecutive games.

Worth noting: Matz was officially placed on the 15-day injured list but is expected to be out for several weeks. A decision has not been made on whether he will need surgery on his knee. He was replaced on the roster by Naile …The third Cardinal who won’t be going to Toronto because he is not vaccinated is backup catcher Austin Romine … The three players will be replaced by Ivan Herrera, Conner Caple and Cory Spangenberg … Harrison Bader did not play in either Saturday or Sunday’s game in Memphis after experiencing more soreness in his heel and he will seek a second opinion on the injury early this week … Dakota Hudson made a rehab start on Sunday for Memphis and allowed one run in five innings, throwing 79 pitches. He likely will rejoin the rotation next weekend in Washington … Yadier Molina was reported to be traveling from Puerto Rico to St. Louis on Sunday and is expected to begin a minor-league assignment early this week, although the Cardinals have not said where he will be going.

Looking ahead: Andre Pallante will get the start on Tuesday night in the opener of the two-game series against the BlueJays.