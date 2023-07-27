Mikolas, Marmol ejected in 1st inning of Cardinals game

The Cubs would score three runs on two hits, two walks and the hit-by-pitch in the first inning.

ST. LOUIS — Starting pitcher Miles Mikolas and St. Louis Cardinals Manager Oli Marmol were ejected in the first inning from the team's matchup versus the Chicago Cubs.

Cubs left fielder Ian Happ hit Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras' helmet with his backswing during the first inning. Contreras left the game due to a head injury.

Mikolas hit Happ with a 94 mph fastball following Contreras' exit. Mikolas was tossed from the game after only two outs.

Marmol quickly followed and was thrown out in the same inning.

Dakota Hudson got the call to the mound following Mikolas' ejection. The Cubs would score three runs on two hits, two walks and the hit-by-pitch in the first inning.

Thursday's game is the first of four between the Cardinals and Cubs this weekend. Friday night's game will begin at 7:15 p.m. at Busch Stadium.