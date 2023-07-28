Miles Mikolas suspended 5 games for hitting Ian Happ with pitch

Both Mikolas and manager Oli Marmol were ejected during the first inning of Thursday night's game.

ST. LOUIS — Major League Baseball has suspended St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Miles Mikolas and manager Oli Marmol following Thursday night's incident.

According to The Athletic's Katie Woo, Mikolas was suspended for five games and Oli Marmol for one following their ejections in the first inning during Thursday's game.

It all began when Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ hit Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras' helmet with his backswing. Contreras left the game due to a head injury.

Mikolas then hit Happy with a 94 mph fastball following Contreras' exit. Mikolas was tossed from the game after only two outs.

Marmol quickly followed and was thrown out in the same inning after talking with the umpires.

Things continued to go south as St. Louis would give up three runs in the first inning on two hits, two walks and a hit-by-pitch. The Cubs would beat the Cardinals 10-3.

Marmol will serve his one-game suspension tonight and Joe McEwing will manage.

Mikolas plans to appeal, according to Woo.

The Cardinals will face the Cubs again in the second of the four-game series tonight. The first pitch is at 7:15 p.m. at Busch Stadium.