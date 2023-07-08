Mikolas pitches 7 crisp innings as St. Louis Cardinals beat Chicago White Sox 3-0

Mikolas was leading 2-0 when he came out of the game, and Giovanny Gallegos and Jordan Hicks covered the last two innings to complete the shutout.

CHICAGO — The Cardinals were desperately in need of a bounce-back game on Saturday. Miles Mikolas needed one too.

After their loss Friday night, the Cardinals gave the ball to Mikolas and he was able to hold the White Sox to four hits over seven innings to guide the Cardinals to the win in Chicago.

It was the first win for Mikolas since May 30 and snapped a string of six consecutive losses for the Cardinals in games started by Mikolas, who had allowed a combined 17 runs in his last four games.

Mikolas was leading 2-0 when he came out of the game, and Giovanny Gallegos and Jordan Hicks covered the last two innings to complete the shutout.

Here is how Saturday’s game broke down:

At the plate: The Cardinals had seven hits, all singles before Jordan Walker led off the ninth with a home run, his eighth of the season … Paul DeJong’s single drove in their first run of the game in the second and in the fifth, Ivan Herrera led off with a single and later scored on a Brendan Donovan groundout … Walker also had a single in his first at-bat and he and Nolan Arenado combined for half of the Cardinals’ total of eight hits … Dylan Carlson drew three walks in the game.

On the mound: Mikolas had to pitch out of only one jam, after giving up back-to-back singles with one out in the fourth. He got a flyout to the warning track in left and a groundout to get out of the inning … The other hits he allowed were a one-out single in the third and a one-out single in the seventh. He did not walk a batter and struck out six, coming out of the game after throwing 95 pitches … Gallegos allowed an infield single to begin the eighth inning but then struck out the next two hitters and got a tap back to the mound … Hicks got the save despite allowing two singles that brought the tying run to the plate with one out. He struck out Jake Burger, then got a fly ball for the game’s final out.

Key stat: Walker’s home run left him 8-of-16 in the ninth inning this season with two homers and four RBIs. He is tied for the most hits in the ninth with Lars Nootbaar, who is 8-of-22.

Feeling a Draft: The three-day MLB Draft will begin with the first two rounds on Sunday night. The Cardinals have only one day one pick, the 21st overall selection, after forfeiting their second-round pick for the signing of free agent Willson Contreras. The Cardinals have not used their first-round pick to select a college hitter since 2012, but that group is considered by analysts to be the strength of this draft. This will be the eighth draft run by scouting director Randy Flores. The Cardinaks’ second pick in the draft will be the 90th overall selection, in round three, on Monday.

Worth noting: Jordan Montgomery had imaging done on his right hamstring on Saturday but there were no immediate reports of the test results. He is expected to meet with the team doctors after the Cardinals return home on Sunday. The injury forced Montgomery out of the game in the fifth inning on Friday night … The Cardinals held Contreras out of the lineup for a second consecutive day following a dental procedure on Friday … It was the third time this season the Cardinals did not allow an extra-base hit in a game.

Looking ahead: The Cardinals will reach the All-Star break after Sunday’s 1:10 p.m. game. Steven Matz will come out of the bullpen to get the start, replacing the injured Adam Wainwright.