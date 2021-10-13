Minor League Baseball partners with Marvel Entertainment for new event series

The partnership will feature 96 teams participating in an event series called "Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond" during the 2022 through 2024 seasons

CHICAGO — One of the most well-known brands in entertainment is teaming up with Minor League Baseball.

MiLB announced Wednesday it had entered a three-year partnership with Marvel Entertainment to create an event series that will play out in minor league ballparks across all levels of the minors in 2022.

The partnership will feature 96 teams participating in an event series called "Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond" during the 2022 through 2024 seasons.

In each year of the partnership, the teams will host at least one Marvel Superhero themed game where teams will wear special edition, hero-branded jerseys during the game with other Marvel-themed activities and promotions taking place throughout the game.

“MiLB’s new partnership with Marvel Entertainment brings together two storied brands who create memories that are passed down from generation to generation,” said Kurt Hunzeker, Major League Baseball’s Vice President of Minor League Business Operations. “The possibilities with this partnership are endless and we look forward to some incredibly creative content, merchandise, and promotions.”

With theme nights, specialty jerseys, comic books -- and even "some surprises" -- Minor League teams and @Marvel are ready to create their own origin story.



📰 https://t.co/X82YzBfpYh pic.twitter.com/VM6rhM7kjp — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) October 14, 2021

Cardinals affiliates in Memphis, Tennessee and Springfield, Missouri have signed on to participate in the series.