Bob Costas to interview Albert Pujols on MLB Network Thursday night

In a clip posted to Twitter, Pujols talks about his decision to return to the Cardinals in the summer of 2022 and his chase for 700 career home runs.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals do not return to the field until Friday, but fans will have something to fill that void Thursday night.

MLB Network will premiere an hour-long interview with Bob Costas conducted with Cardinals legend Albert Pujols Thursday night at 6 p.m. Central time and re-air it at 9 p.m.

Pujols returned to the Cardinals in 2022, 10 years after signing with the Los Angeles Angels as a free agent. Pujols posted one of his most productive seasons in years, and finished with a hot streak that landed him in the 700 home run club.

In a clip posted to Twitter, Pujols talks about his decision to return to the Cardinals in the summer of 2022 and his chase for 700 career home runs.

"I thought about it. I spoke to my family and friends, I was like, 'Man, this is it, I don't know if I want to come back and play in 2022 until the DH came around [in the National League] and that was the opportunity when I was like 'Well, maybe I can go back and finish with the Cardinals and just try to finish strong.'"

On a Friday night last September, @PujolsFive made history with his 700th homer and was honored to do it in the uniform where it all started.



📺 Costas & Pujols - 7pm and 10pm ET on MLB Network pic.twitter.com/EVc3G5u5FW — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) July 13, 2023

In his first year since retiring, Pujols special assistant to Commissioner Rob Manfred. He also made his broadcast debut, providing color commentary for a matchup between the Cardinals and Pirates in June.