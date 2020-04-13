ST. LOUIS — Missing Cardinals baseball?

The MLB Network may have a cure for that. 

On April 14, the network will broadcast Cardinals coverage all day, according to a press release.

Here is the full schedule, in central time:

  • 9 a.m. – 1982 World Series Film, St. Louis Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers
  • 10 a.m. – Baseball Seasons, 1982
  • 11 a.m. – 1982 World Series, Game 2, Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals
  • 2 p.m. – 1982 World Series, Game 7, Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals
  • 5 p.m. – MLB Tonight 
  • 6 p.m. – MLB Network Presents: Birds of a Different Game – Clip: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FkRxzBAviBc&t=9s
  • 7 p.m. – Ken Burns’ Baseball, 7th Inning
  • 10 p.m. - 1982 World Series, Game 2, Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals

