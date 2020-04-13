ST. LOUIS — Missing Cardinals baseball?

The MLB Network may have a cure for that.

On April 14, the network will broadcast Cardinals coverage all day, according to a press release.

Here is the full schedule, in central time:

9 a.m. – 1982 World Series Film, St. Louis Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers

10 a.m. – Baseball Seasons, 1982

11 a.m. – 1982 World Series, Game 2, Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals

2 p.m. – 1982 World Series, Game 7, Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals

5 p.m. – MLB Tonight

6 p.m. – MLB Network Presents: Birds of a Different Game – Clip: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FkRxzBAviBc&t=9s

7 p.m. – Ken Burns’ Baseball, 7th Inning

10 p.m. - 1982 World Series, Game 2, Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals

