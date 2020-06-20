x
MLB Network's 'Sounds of Baseball' to feature episode on legendary Cardinals announcer Jack Buck

Go crazy, folks! It's an hour of TV dedicated to the legendary Cardinals broadcaster
FILE - In this May 5, 1997, file photo, Jack Buck, announcer for the St. Louis Cardinals, poses in the KMOX broadcast booth at Busch Stadium, home of the Cardinals, in St. Louis. Best known for his work in baseball calling Cardinals games, Buck also had a big impact in football. He called the 1962 AFL title game that went double overtime and was one of the top announcers at CBS for more than a decade, calling the Ice Bowl and the Super Bowl in 1970. (AP Photo/Leon Algee, File)

ST. LOUIS — For a lot of people who grew up and lived in St. Louis, Jack Buck's voice was the sound of summer.

Now, you'll have a chance to relive some of Buck's most famous moments at the mic with a new show on MLB Network.

The network's latest installment in its "The Sounds of Baseball" series will focus exclusively on the Hall of Fame Cardinals' announcer.

Bob Costas and Tom Verducci will host the hour-long program that begins at 6 p.m. on Monday, June 22. The episode will re-air at 10:30 that night as well.

Costas and Verducci will touch on Bob Gibson's no-hitter in 1971, Lou Brock breaking the all-time stolen base record and the "go crazy, folks" call from Ozzie Smith's Game 5 walk-off home run in the 1985 NLCS.

MLB Network will also be re-airing some of Buck's classic games in their entirety leading up to the special on Monday.

