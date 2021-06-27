Yadier Molina, Nolan Arenado finalists in 2021 All-Star voting

Molina and Arenado are now among two other finalists at their positions for a chance to start in the All-Star Game

ST. LOUIS — Two Cardinals have made the cut as finalists for a chance to earn a starting spot in the 2021 All-Star Game in Denver.

Catcher Yadier Molina and third baseman Nolan Arenado were each named one of three finalists at their positions as All-Star voting was whittled down on Sunday.

Vote totals have been reset for Phase 2 of All-Star voting this year, with just three players at each position left to vote for. Phase 2 will last for four days, beginning at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 28 and ending on Thursday, July 1 at 1 p.m.

The starters will be announced during the 2021 Google MLB All-Star Starters Reveal show at 8 p.m. on ESPN.

You can vote online at mlb.com/vote. Pitchers and reserve players will be determined through a combination of player ballot choices and picks from the Commissioner's Office. Full rosters will be named on Sunday, July 4 at 4:30 p.m. on ESPN.

Arenado finished second in the third base voting in the National League in Phase 1. He's joined in the final three by the Cubs' Kris Bryant and the Dodgers' Justin Turner in Phase 2. Arenado is looking to make his sixth All-Star team.

Molina was also second in voting at his position in the National League in Phase 1 of voting. He's joined by the Giants' Buster Posey and Cubs' Willson Contreras as finalists in Phase 2.

The All-Star Game will take place at Coors Field in Denver on Tuesday, July 13 on FOX.

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. led all vote-getters in Phase 1 with 2,704,788.