Molina, DeJong among those cleared to resume baseball activities for Cardinals following COVID-19 IL stints

We could be seeing some Cardinals who had tested positive for COVID-19 back on the field soon

ST. LOUIS — The Cardinals shared some encouraging news on Tuesday. Multiple players who previously tested positive for COVID-19 have been cleared to resume baseball activities.

Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said Tuesday via Zoom that Yadier Molina, Paul DeJong, Carlos Martinez, Edmundo Sosa, Rangel Ravelo and Kodi Whitley have been cleared to work out again as they prepare to return to the roster.

Shildt said those players were able to work out on Tuesday whether it be baseball-related activities, cardio or a combination of both. They can also practice with the team when the Cardinals return from Chicago.

Shildt said there are a few other players who had tested positive on the "edge" of being cleared.

Molina and DeJong among group of #STLCards players cleared by MLB to return to workouts, per Shildt. — Rob Rains (@RobRains) August 18, 2020

Also on Tuesday, Carlos Martinez took to social media to say he had been fighting the virus. Martinez's name had not yet been disclosed by the team as having tested positive.

It is not yet clear when some of these players could begin rejoining the active roster.