Who will the Cardinals play in the National League Wild Card Game?

Dodgers or Giants? It's coming down to the wire for the possible Wild Card opponents for the Cardinals

ST. LOUIS — We know the Cardinals are in the postseason and that they'll be heading to California for the National League Wild Card Game. But who will they be playing?

As of Wednesday, that's still up in the air between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants. The Dodgers and Giants are battling for the National League West crown, even though both teams have already clinched a postseason berth.

Before the start of play on Wednesday, the Giants lead the Dodgers by two games for the division. Both teams have more than 100 wins for the season.

Both the Giants and Dodgers have five games left on their schedule. The Giants play two games against the Diamondbacks and then a final series against the Padres. The Dodgers play two games against the Padres and then finish the season with a three-game series against the NL Central champion Milwaukee Brewers.

If the Dodgers and Giants finish in a tie for the NL West title, they would play a "game 163" to determine a division winner, and the loser of that game would play the Cardinals in the Wild Card Game.

Either the Dodgers or Giants will host the Wild Card game, as both will finish with a better record than the Cardinals.

The National League Wild Card Game will be played on Wednesday, Sept. 6.

Prior to this season, the 2018 New York Yankees are the only team with 100 or more wins to play in the Wild Card game. They beat the Oakland Athletics 7-2 to advance to the ALDS.

The Cardinals have played in one Wild Card Game in their history, beating the Atlanta Braves 6-3 in 2012. It was the first Wild Card Game in baseball history, and infamously became known as the "infield fly" game.