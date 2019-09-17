ST. LOUIS (AP) — Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez had a heart procedure and did not travel with the team for its series opener against the St. Louis Cardinals.

General manager Mike Rizzo says Martinez had a minor cardiac catheterization Monday in Washington.

Martinez, who turns 55 on Sept. 26, experienced chest pains during Washington's home game Sunday against Atlanta, left in the sixth inning and was taken to a hospital.

Bench coach Chip Hale will manage the Nats during the absence of Martinez. Hale said Martinez texted him Monday's starting lineup.

First-base coach Tim Bogar will be in the dugout and assistant hitting coach Joe Dillon will replace Bogar at first.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

More Cardinals coverage:

RELATED: 9th inning grand slam costs Cardinals in key game against Brewers

RELATED: 5 takeaways from the Cardinals' series loss to the Brewers

RELATED: Opinion | How Adam Wainwright went from lost cause to comeback story of the year for the Cardinals