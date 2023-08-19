Mets extend winning streak to four games with a 13-2 rout of the struggling Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals dropped their fourth straight game with a 13-2 loss Saturday night to the New York Mets at Busch Stadium.

ST. LOUIS — Through eight innings on Saturday night, the Mets had as many home runs as the Cardinals had hits. It was that kind of night at Busch Stadium as the Redbirds fell 13-2.

Two of the Mets’ three home runs came off Miles Mikolas, including a grand slam by Daniel Vogelbach in the fifth that blew the game open and allowed the Mets to coast to their third consecutive win in the series.

For the second night in a row, Pete Alonso sent a ball into the stands only this time he did it with his bat, blasting a 466-foot home run high into the left-field bleachers.

The loss was the fourth in a row for the Cardinals, who fell back to 16 games under .500 at 54-70, equaling their lowest mark of the season. They are also 10 games under .500 at home for the season at 27-37.

Here is how Saturday night’s game broke down:

At the plate: The Cardinals only had three hits through the first eight innings, including a home run from Nolan Arenado in the fourth, his 26th of the season … They also scored in the eighth on a hit batter, ground out, balk and an infield single by Tommy Edman … They added two hits in the ninth but left both runners on base, finishing the night 1-of-5 with a runner in scoring position … In his second game, Masyn Winn was 0-of-3, striking out twice.

On the mound: Mikolas was knocked out of the game by Vogelbach’s grand slam. He allowed seven runs on seven hits over 4 2/3 innings … Alonso’s homer came off Andrew Suarez to make it a 9-1 game. Suarez also was pitching in the eighth when the Mets scored three runs, two of them unearned runs, on a throwing error by Taylor Motter … Guillermo Zuniga allowed the final run in the ninth.

Key stat: During their four-game losing streak the Cardinals have scored a combined five runs, scoring in only four of 36 innings.

Worth noting: Playing for Double A Springfield at Wichita, Thomas Saggese – acquired from Texas in the Jordan Montgomery trade – hit for the cycle and drove in four runs … Before the game the Cardinals optioned James Naile to Memphis and recalled Zuniga to give them a fresh arm in the bullpen … Jordan Walker got the night off. He has been battling a cold for the last few days … The Toronto Blue Jays designated former Cardinal Paul DeJong for assignment on Saturday. He had been 3-of-44, all singles, since the trade to the Blue Jays at the deadline … Jose Oquendo and Max Lanier will be inducted into the Cardinals Hall of Fame in a 10 a.m. ceremony on Sunday at Ballpark Village.