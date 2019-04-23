Don’t look now but the Milwaukee Brewers are about to invade Busch Stadium for the first time this baseball season for a 3-game series beginning tonight, intent on picking right up where they left off. Since they swept a 3-game set the final week of the 2018 season in St. Louis with the Cardinals 1 & ½ games up in the Wild Card race for a playoff spot, the Brewers have won 8 of their last 10 meetings. Let’s see. That’s 0-3 to ruin last year’s chance of making the postseason, 1-3 to start 2019 at Miller Park and 1-2 in a recent return trip there.

No disrespect to the DeWitt family, but the Brewers own the Cardinals. Okay, Lorenzo Cain may have stolen a couple of wins with a couple of stellar Gold Glove-caliber catches that robbed Cardinal hitters of potential game-tying or winning home runs but that’s what Gold Glove wielding outfielders do – the spectacular - twice this year alone! Is it asking too much of the Cardinals to return the favor? Well, a comparison of the batting orders would strongly suggest that it is:

Brewers Cardinals

1 Lorenzo Cain 1 Matt Carpenter

2 Christian Yelich 2 Paul Goldschmidt

3 Ryan Braun 3 Paul DeJong

4 Travis Shaw 4 Marcell Ozuna

5 Jesus Aguilar 5 Jose’ Martinez

6 Mike Moustakas 6 Yadier Molina

7 Yasmani Grandal 7 Dexter Fowler

8 Orlando Garcia 8 Kolten Wong

I don’t know about you, but Milwaukee offers the more imposing, the more challenging of the two lineups a pitcher has to face and it’s not even debatable.



The acquisitions of first baseman Paul Goldschmidt and lefty reliever Andrew Miller, two of Major League Baseball’s best at their positions, were admirable but simply not enough to contend with the firepower that the Brewers and Chicago Cubs possess.

Cardinal killer Christian alone has been the principal owner of the Redbirds. He’s hit 8 of his league-leading 13 homers against St. Louis and driven in 18 of his 31 RBI, also tops in the National League. His .361 batting average places him fourth.



In short, they can’t get the guy out! But, if the Cardinals are going to make any headway in the NL Central, they’ll have to start by reclaiming some of the past dominance they’ve shown when taking on the Brew Crew. There’s no place like home to get some swag back but to do so, they must get better pitching performances from their much-ballyhooed starting rotation.



To open the series, the Brewers will send Adrian Houser to the mound to take on Jack Flaherty, a preseason Cy Young award dark horse whose current 5.00 ERA points to alarming inconsistency with a hurler who’s as talented as he is. Tuesday evening, Zach Davies, 2-0 and sporting a 1.19 ERA is set to oppose Michael Wacha, 1-0, who has 24 strikeouts in 21.1 innings, a 1.59 WHIP but has issued 14 walks.



His ERA currently is 4.64. Wednesday’s getaway matinee features the imposing Jhoulys Chacin, 2-2, 5.92 ERA versus Adam Wainwright, 1-2. Wainwright has a 4.74 ERA and didn’t pitch well in his last outing.

Even the Cardinals’ starting pitcher ERA’s don’t suggest a positive outcome is attainable the next three contests but it’ll be up to both the pitching staff and lineup to send a clear message – they can deliver a dominating pitching performance and timely hitting.



And, along the way, get Christian Yelich out. It’d nice to see a managerial chess match between Milwaukee’s Craig Counsell and the Cardinals’ Mike Shildt, minus the Matheny-like defense of his players. The reality is the Brewers are the better-run organization.

Regardless, unless the Cardinals start beating the Brewers like the drum they’ve been for Milwaukee the last ten games, no disrespect to the DeWitt family, the Brewers and Yelich will continue to own them because the construction of St. Louis’ roster is not good enough to alter the current trend.

Where are you, Carlos Martinez and Alex Reyes, when the Cardinals could certainly use you in peak form in addition to another impact bat? I hate to be the purveyor of bad news, but their lack of talent compared to Milwaukee, doesn’t bode well for the any upcoming series in 2019 or the foreseeable future.