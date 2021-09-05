'He's a superstar' | Arenado's start with Cardinals thrills fans, inspires confidence among teammates

So far the Cardinals' newest addition looks right at home in St. Louis. And his teammates are feeding on Nolan Arenado's confidence

ST. LOUIS — The Cardinals and Nolan Arenado always seemed like a match made in heaven from afar. When the pair finally joined together, it was kismet. Now in the honeymoon phase, the love affair is only continuing to blossom.

Through nearly 40 games with his new team, Nolan Arenado has been all that's been advertised, and more.

(And make no mistake, that's not always a given in a blockbuster trade... Just take a look at how Mets fans have responded to a slow start from their new long-term superstar, Francisco Lindor.)

From a purely statistical standpoint, Arenado is proving to be the middle-of-the-order bat the team desperately needed.

Through 35 games Arenado's 23 RBI, 11 doubles and 69 total bases are tops on the team. His 38 hits are good enough for fourth in the entire National League (with his teammate Tommy Edman sitting at the top with 41).

But Arenado's arrival has been about more than just offensive numbers and at least one dazzling defensive gem a night. It's about a presence. And it's about one word that both of his franchise-icon teammates echoed when asked about his impact on the club.

"He brings confidence," catcher Yadier Molina said of his new teammate Sunday. "When you have him in the lineup, on the field playing defense, you feel confident. Right now he's doing good for us. What he brings to the table... he's a superstar. I was happy for him when we got him and I'm happy that he's doing good now."

"I think it's just an overall sense of confidence that we have a couple of the best players in all of baseball in the middle of our lineup," starting pitcher Adam Wainwright said. "Not many people can say that for their teams, but then we have a great group of young players surrounding them that is really exciting to watch who are stepping up. How fun is it to see Tommy and Dylan get on base for those two boppers behind them? I don't think we've had that complete of a lineup in a while."

The personal numbers and confidence-inspiring presence are really just parts of a bigger picture. Arenado's arrival has ushered in the most important statistic as well: Winning. As of Monday the Cardinals sit at 21-14. It's the best record in the National League, and the second-best in all of baseball.

Arenado's latest escapade was the weekend series against Colorado, which must have felt like adding insult to injury for Rockies fans. The Cardinals' third baseman went 4 for 12 with a home run and two doubles in the triumphant sweep.

From his Opening Day game-winning homer against the Brewers to his improbable basket catch in foul territory against the Phillies, it's been a new highlight every night that has fans buzzing.

Every night there just seems to be one question. What will he do next?