They say when you close a door, a window opens. Well, the Colorado Rockies tried to close the door on the Nolan Arenado trade rumors and the superstar third baseman busted open a window Monday night.

Mere hours after Rockies' General Manager Jeff Bridich said all trade rumors were closed and off the table, noting Arenado will start 2020 in purple and black, the player himself had something to say.

In a text sent to MLB.com's Thomas Harding, Arenado said the following:

"I really don't care what's being said. I just feel really disrespected over there."

Arenado wouldn't elaborate, but the dent has been made. He doesn't want to play for a rebuilding franchise, which one can make a potent argument will be taking place in Denver. Harding did tweet out later on not being mad about the trade rumors, saying there was more to it. Perhaps he doesn't like being spoken for by his GM and team without his consent.

It's been known for quite some time that the Rockies are patiently placing Arenado out in the open for teams to look, even if Colorado wants to play dumb and resist. They know that there are two years left before Arenado can opt out of the eight-year, $260 million deal, hampering the return they would get in a trade. Now is the time to make a trade.

The Rockies know it. Arenado knows it. Everybody is now keyed into the idea.

Now, on Monday morning, St. Louis Cardinals' owner Bill DeWitt Jr. noted the team wouldn't add significant payroll to their projected $170 million tab as is, but with these latest comments from Arenado, he is ready to launch himself out of Colorado. One could argue that the asking price just went down. Why? It's simple. Teams now know the player's true desire, and can attack at will with offers that wouldn't mirror the Rockies' demands yesterday.

The Cardinals can go full steam ahead, using a series of events to enable their tactics. Matt Carpenter noted he would waive his no-trade under the right circumstances. Arenado has put it out there how much he adores the Cardinals' franchise and history. St. Louis made it to the final four last October, but badly needed an Arenado-type boost to advance. Now, Colorado went out and angered their stud player.

Arenado has made a power move to end all power moves: openly claiming he wants nothing to do with his team going forward.

Let's just say the Arenado Hot Stove has been re-opened and John Mozeliak's phone could be getting buzzed asking about a deal.

Christmas come late for Cardinal Nation? We shall see.

More Cardinals coverage:

RELATED: Candid Matt Carpenter reflects on worst season of his career and his motivation to bounce back this year

RELATED: Yadier Molina open to playing past 2020, if Cardinals will have him

RELATED: Yadier Molina 'crashes' Adam Wainwright's press conference