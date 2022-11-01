Nolan Arenado wins 10th consecutive Gold Glove, Donovan wins 1st in rookie season

Arenado is the second player in baseball history to win 10 consecutive Gold Glove Awards to start a career. Donovan won the first-ever NL utility player award.

ST. LOUIS — Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado completed a decade of defensive dominance Tuesday by winning his 10th consecutive Gold Glove Award.

Arenado is the second player in baseball history to win 10 consecutive Gold Glove Awards to start a career, tying Ichiro Suzuki, who did it from 2001 to 2010.

Cardinals rookie Brendan Donovan took home the first-ever NL Utility Player Gold Glove Award, beating out teammate Tommy Edman. Donovan played at least 50 innings at six different positions in 126 games. He had high defensive marks according to advanced metrics when he filled in at third base for Arenado.

Edman, the reigning winner at second base, was nominated again at the position. He lost out to the Colorado Rockies Brendan Rodgers.

Paul Goldschmidt, last year's winner at first base, lost to the Arizona Diamondbacks Christian Walker.

The Cardinals set an MLB record last year with five Gold Glove Award winners.

The Cardinals have a chance to add more hardware this offseason.

Last week, Louisville Slugger announced the finalists for the Silver Slugger Awards at each position for the 2022 season, and four Cardinals are in the running.

First baseman Paul Goldschmidt, third baseman Nolan Arenado, designated hitter Albert Pujols and utilityman Tommy Edman are up for Silver Sluggers at those respective positions.