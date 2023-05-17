Cardinals' Nolan Arenado records 1,000th career RBI

He is the eighth active Major League Baseball player with 1,000 career RBIs.

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado reached another milestone during the 2023 season by recording his 1,000th career run batted in.

Arenado hit an infield single that brought in Paul Goldschmidt in the first inning of Wednesday's game versus the Milwaukee Brewers.

He is the eighth active Major League Baseball player with 1,000 career RBIs, joining Goldschmidt on that list.

The third baseman is riding on a five-game home run streak. Arenado homered in each of the Cardinals' three-game sweep against the Boston Red Sox and first two games versus the Brewers.

Earlier this season, Arenado hit his 300th career home run on April 28 versus the Brewers. He is one of six active players with 300 home runs and 1,000 RBIs.

On the scoreboard and into the history books for Nolan Arenado! #STLCards pic.twitter.com/RgtmT9UVUv — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) May 18, 2023

During the 2023 season, Arenado has a batting average of .266, eight home runs and 32 RBIs. Fourteen of those RBIs came in the past seven games.

The Cardinals will finish their three-game series versus the Brewers Wednesday night and start another three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Busch Stadium.

The team sits in last place in the National League Central Division with a record of 17-26. In their past 10 games, they have a record of 7-3.