Cardinals' Arenado, Cabrera suspended for benches-clearing incident against Mets

The Cardinals will be without their star Nolan Arenado after suspensions were handed down from the incident against the Mets.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — The Cardinals will be without their star third baseman and a key reliever after suspensions were handed down Thursday from the benches-clearing incident against the New York Mets on Wednesday.

Third baseman Nolan Arenado was suspended for two games and given an undisclosed fine for "contributing to the incitement of the incident".

Reliever Genesis Cabrera was suspended one game and given an undisclosed fine for "his actions during the incident."

Unless they opt to appeal, Arenado and Cabrera's suspensions are scheduled to be effective as of Thursday night's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. If they appeal, Arenado and Cabrera can play until the process is complete.

Cabrera will serve his suspension on Thursday night.

Three additional players were also fined for their roles in the fracas.

Mets pitcher Yoan Lopez was fined for "contributing to the incitement of the incident". Cardinals pitcher Jack Flaherty and Mets pitcher Taijuan Walker were fined for "participating in the incident while being on the injured list."

Here is the full release detailing the Cardinals and Mets suspensions and fines:

Arenado and Cardinals coach Stubby Clapp were the only people ejected from the game after the incident.

A high and inside pitch to Arenado from Lopez in the eighth inning prompted Arenado to voice his displeasure. A back and forth between Arenado and Lopez then turned into Arenado clearing catcher Tomas Nido from the area and the benches and bullpens emptying.

Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said after the game Wednesday he stood behind Arenado and Clapp's responses.

"I do entirely. When you come up top like that and jeopardize someone's career and life... I take exception to that. I don't think anyone in the big leagues appreciates getting thrown up top. Nolan has every right to react the way he did and go after him, and we'll protect that," Marmol said.

The situation had been developing for two days after multiple hit-by-pitches by both teams.

The Cardinals won the series finale against the Mets on Wednesday by the score of 10-5.