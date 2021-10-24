Sources: Cardinals to name Oliver Marmol next manager

Multiple players confirmed Sunday night to 5 On Your Side sports director Frank Cusumano that Marmol would be named the team's next manager on Monday

The St. Louis Cardinals have found their man to be the team's next manager. And they didn't have to look very far.

5 On Your Side sports director Frank Cusumano confirmed from multiple Cardinals players Sunday night that current Cardinals bench coach Oliver Marmol would be named the next manager of the team on Monday.

“Love it ... he’s very liked and I think he will do a great job," reported he got in a text from a player who had already FaceTimed with Marmol.

The Cardinals have called a press conference for 10 a.m. on Monday.

The Athletic's Katie Woo and Ken Rosenthal had the first report.

The Cardinals will hire Marmol after abruptly firing manager Mike Shildt after three full seasons at the helm due to "philosophical differences".

Players on the team have already FaceTimed with Ollie Marmol to congratulate him on being named the @Cardinals new manager. — Frank Cusumano (@Frank_Cusumano) October 25, 2021

At 35 year old, Marmol will be the youngest manager in baseball.

Here's a bit of background on the new skipper in the Cardinals' dugout:

Marmol was drafted by the Cardinals in the sixth round of the 2007 MLB Draft.

He turned to coaching early in his career and was already managing the Cardinals' rookie ball affiliate in Johnson City in his age 25-26 season.

From there, he advanced through the Cardinals' coaching system to State College and eventually Palm Beach.

Marmol moved to the Major Leagues in 2017, serving as the first-base coach on Mike Matheny's staff. He moved over to bench coach once Mike Shildt got the gig full time and that's where he's served up until being named manager.