In the game of baseball, any team can make a run in July or August and win the whole thing. The St. Louis Cardinals proved that in 2011, as have other teams in the history of this beautiful game.

During the All Star Break, John Mozeliak urged the Cardinals (who were at .500) to play better. The Cardinals responded by winning 13 of 18 and taking over first place from the Cubs, who they just beat last night in thrilling fashion.

Now, imagine your boss tells you to earn that raise. Work hard, execute, and you'll get paid. You do all of that and await the boost. And then imagine a few weeks later and no raise. That's how Mike Shildt and the Cardinals should feel today. The team made zero moves to bolster their chances. Jedd Gyroko was sent to Los Angeles for Tony Cingrani, who is out for the year with shoulder surgery.

According to Mark Saxon of The Athletic, there was a potential deal between the New York Mets and the Cardinals for Zack Wheeler, but Mozeliak and Michael Girsch balked at having to give up Harrison Bader or Tyler O'Neill. Bader can't hit a slider for his life, carrying a .195 batting average to rehab his swing in Memphis. O'Neill has put together a strong July, but isn't untouchable.

Wheeler, a free agent in November, hasn't exactly put together a noteworthy season, but it's still better than any Cardinals' starter. He has a fWAR of 2.7, which is 1.1 better than Miles Mikolas. He strikes out four batters for every walk issued, and the 3.65 FIP is quite nice. The Mets terrible infield defense hasn't helped him, so a change of scenery and Kolten Wong surely would aid his recovery.

Re-signing the 29-year-old in the offseason wouldn't be a chore either. He's not represented by Scott "hold out until February" Boras, as The Athletic's Joe Schwarz noted on Twitter. He could be a nice fixture next year when Adam Wainwright steps away and Wacha doesn't return. I mean, he could have been nice to have.

Now, Wacha will start every fifth day, until he gets hammered. And then Daniel Ponce de Leon will strap on the gloves, throw 95 pitches in four innings, and get knocked out. Eventually, Bob Tewksbury could make a surprise appearance. Rick Ankiel, perhaps?

The Cardinals had a need and didn't fill it. Please don't give me your first place defenses. They are ahead by a SINGLE GAME. A fringe amount of comfort doesn't mean you stand pat at the deadline. It's a surge that propels an owner and President to do what is necessary to put themselves over the top.

Look at the Houston Astros. Mozeliak's old partner in player evaluation, Jeff Luhnow, pulled off a doozy right at the deadline today, acquiring Zack Greinke from the Arizona Diamondbacks. Greinke is owed $70 million over the next two years and St. Louis is on his no trade list, but that's not really the point. The Astros wiped the floor with St. Louis, one of the hottest teams in baseball, over the weekend and still felt compelled to upgrade their roster.

The Cardinals felt compelled to run Mozeliak and Girsch out there to give their state of the quiet union speeches today. Phrases such as "in all fairness" and "we believe" were uttered to the hushed crowd of reporters, who held their inner flames in check for the interview.

I would have asked this question if I was credentialed and let loose. "Mozeliak, you challenged the team to play better three weeks ago and they have, so why the complacency today?"

Here's another stiff jab to the jaw: "You said 2019 was a year of importance, so why watch Chicago and Milwaukee make moves and refuse to make a deal of impact for your own team?"

It's quite simple. I'd be shocked if this ragtag group of players wins the division or manages to win a wildcard game. Who can best Max Scherzer in the playoffs on this roster? Please, save the comedy for Thursday nights at Southtown Pub.

The Cardinals are 57-49 heading into tonight's game against Chicago. The Cubs made a last minute deal and grabbed Nicholas Castellanos from the Detroit Tigers. He's not a stud, but the man can crank doubles and has a good bat. They acquired Craig Kimbrel in June, who may not be himself yet, but give him another month or so. The Cubs and Brewers made deals to improve.

No one wants to see a trade just so a team can say they made a transaction, but at the same time, with names like Tanner Roark and Wheeler being dangled out there, why not take the plunge? Marcus Stroman cost the #4 and #6 prospects. I wasn't high on the former Toronto Blue Jay, but I would make that deal. He's a groundball machine and still young. He's a lot better than Wacha and Ponce de Leon.

It's not about missing Greinke, Wheeler, Roark, Robbie Ray, or Stroman. It's about doing nothing when something was needed.

This Cardinals team is on pace for around 88 wins, which may get them into the wildcard but won't get them the division. At the very least, it won't solidify them as the leading contender.

I wish I had better news. For the fourth year in a row, the Cardinals failed to make an impact move at the deadline, instead relying on their internal options and depth.

Then again, they are selling out home games, building high rise buildings next to the stadium, and making money. So ... why rush to improve the team?

