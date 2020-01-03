JUPITER, Fla. — Postcard from Cardinals camp for Sunday, March 1

Weather: 72 degrees, sunny

Result: Astros 5, Cardinals 4

Austin Gomber came into spring training a year ago hoping to compete for a spot in the Cardinals’ starting rotation but fell out of contention for that spot after allowing 13 runs in 11 innings spread across four appearances.

The regular season did not go much better for Gomber, who suffered through an injury-filled year that limited him to just 49 innings.

The calendar has turned to 2020, however, and Gomber is putting all of those problems behind him, as he showed again on Sunday why he should not be counted out of the race for either a starting role or a spot in the Cardinals’ bullpen this season.

Gomber got the start and held the Astros to just one hit over three scoreless innings in the game in West Palm Beach. He did not walk a batter and struck out four as he lowered his spring ERA to 1.80, allowing one run in five innings over his first two starts.

Here is how Sunday’s game broke down:

High: Paul DeJong hit his team-leading third homer of the spring and also doubled as he raised his average to .545.

Low: The Cardinals lost the game in the bottom of the ninth on a pair of bases-loaded walks. Rob Kaminsky walked four while getting only two outs, one of which came when a runner tried to score from third on a wild pitch.

At the plate: DeJong’s two-run homer was one of three hit by the Cardinals. Tyler O’Neill hit his second of the spring and Dennis Ortega homered in the top of the ninth to briefly give the Cardinals a 4-3 lead. Kolten Wong hit in the leadoff spot and had a pair of singles. The Cardinals went 0-of-6 with runner in scoring position and also hit into two double plays.

On the mound: John Gant followed Gomber to the mound and allowed the first three runs to the Astros in 2 2/3 innings. Junior Fernandez and Kodi Whitley each worked a scoreless inning before Kaminsky could not save the game in the ninth, allowing one hit to go with the four walks.

Off the field: Infielder Brad Miller was scheduled to start at third base but was a late scratch because of stiffness in his lower back. His status was said to be day-to-day. The Cardinals expect Yairo Munoz to miss the rest of spring training because of a hamstring strain which he suffered in Saturday’s game.

Up next: Kwang Hyun Kim will make his second start and third appearance of the spring on Monday when they host the Minnesota Twins in Jupiter.

