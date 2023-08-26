Wheeler strikes out 10, Phillies hit three homers in 12-1 win over Cardinals

A seven-run seventh inning did much of the damage, including a pair of three-run homers off Giovanny Gallegos.

PHILADELPHIA — In a season filled with one bad loss after another, the Cardinals hit another new low on Saturday night.

The blowout loss to the Phillies dropped their record for the year to 56-74, the 18 games below .500 representing their worst won-loss record since the final week of the 1997 season.

After getting nine extra-base hits in their win on Friday night, the Phillies pounded Cardinals pitchers for seven more in this game, including three home runs.

The Cardinals have lost eight of their last 10 games and are just 1-4 on this trip to Pittsburgh and Philadelphia with one game remaining.

Here is how Saturday night’s game broke down:

At the plate: Luken Baker’s first career home run produced the only run for the Cardinals. It came with one out in the third, ending a streak of 28 consecutive outs by the Cardinals dating back to Friday night … Tommy Edman beat out an infield single later in the inning, but that was the Cardinals’ last hit until Tyler O’Neill singled leading off the eighth … Phillies starter Zack Wheeler recorded 10 strikeouts in seven innings. including getting Nolan Gorman three times.

On the mound: Dakota Hudson saw his five-game winning streak come to a crashing halt. He allowed five runs over 5 2/3 innings … In the seventh, Andre Pallante gave up three hits and a run before leaving with two runners on base, both of whom scored on Nick Casetellanos’ home run off Gallegos, who later allowed another three-run homer to Brandon Marsh as he retired only one of the five hitters he faced.

Key stat: Bryce Harper continued to torment the Cardinals, and Hudson in particular. Harper was 3-of-4 with two RBIs and now has a .345 career average against the Cardinals with 47 RBIs in 56 games. Two of his hits and both RBIs came against Hudson, which left him 6-of-7 including three doubles and six RBIs, plus three walks.

Worth noting: After coming out of Friday night’s game early with what was described as lower back tightness, Nolan Arenado did not play on Saturday night. His status was said to be day-to-day … Tekoah Roby, a 21-year-old righthanded pitcher acquired from Texas at the trading deadline, made his debut in the Cardinals’ organization on Saturday night at Springfield. In his first game since he went out a shoulder injury in June, Roby worked three innings, allowing one run and just one hit while striking out six.

Looking ahead: The Cardinals will be facing Aaron Nola on Sunday as they try to avoid being swept in the three-game series in Philadelphia. Drew Rom will make his second career start for the Cardinals. The first pitch is scheduled for 12:35 p.m. St. Louis time.

