PHOTOS: St. Louis Cardinals fans show off their postseason spirit

We want to see your Cardinals spirit. Send in photos through our app or using the text line. Details in this story.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Cardinals fans are showing off their Cardinals spirit as the team gets ready to take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL Wild Card Game Wednesday night.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. in L.A. at Dodger Stadium.

We want to see your Cardinals spirit. Send us your photos using the 5 On Your Side app. Just click on the "Near Me" button in the bottom right-hand corner.

You can also text in your Cardinals spirit photos to 314-425-5355.

PHOTOS: St. Louis Cardinals fans show off their spirit 1/27

2/27

3/27

4/27

5/27

6/27

7/27

8/27

9/27

10/27

11/27

12/27

13/27

14/27

15/27

16/27

17/27

18/27

19/27

20/27

21/27

22/27

23/27

24/27

25/27

26/27

27/27 1 / 27

What you need to know if you want to watch the Cardinals Wild Card game tonight

St. Louis is singing 'take me out to the ballgame' this week as the St. Louis Cardinals prepare for the one game that will decide if they continue on in MLB postseason.

Here's everything to know about Wednesday's National League Wild Card game.

Where can I watch the Cardinals Wild Card game?

The game will be broadcast on TBS on Wednesday, Oct. 6 with first pitch scheduled for 7:10 p.m. St. Louis time. So what channel is that for your provider?

DIRECTV: Channel 247

Charter/Spectrum: Channel 51

AT&T U-verse: Channel 112

DISH: Channel 139

Who are the Cardinals playing and where?

The St. Louis Cardinals will take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in L.A. The starting pitcher for the Cardinals will be Adam Wainwright. The Dodgers are expected to put Max Scherzer up first on the mound. He's a Parkway Central High School graduate, by the way.