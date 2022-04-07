Photos: Cardinals fans get in opening day spirit

Thank you to everyone who submitted their photos cheering on the Cardinals! You still can, too! Find out how in this story.

ST. LOUIS — We've waited all winter to see our St. Louis Cardinals back at Busch Stadium and the time is finally here. It's opening day!

From Albert Pujols back on the team, reuniting with Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright, to seeing the Clydesdales trotting around the warning track once again, there's a lot to be excited about.

It's also a time when you'll see a lot of Cardinal red around the St. Louis area, as fans root for the home team.

We asked our 5 On Your Side viewers to show us their Cardinals spirit as we take on the Pittsburgh Pirates on opening day. You did not disappoint! From little ones celebrating their first opening day to being part of the action downtown, St. Louis is clearly ready for baseball once again.

Check out the gallery below for some of the ways St. Louis Cardinals fans are cheering on their team.

Photos: Cardinals spirit on opening day 1/27

2/27

3/27

4/27

5/27

6/27

7/27

8/27

9/27

10/27

11/27

12/27

13/27

14/27

15/27

16/27

17/27

18/27

19/27

20/27

21/27

22/27

23/27

24/27

25/27

26/27

27/27 1 / 27

Show us your Cardinals spirit! It's easy to send us photos. Here's how:

Open the 5 On Your Side app In the bottom right-hand corner click on the "Near Me" button Then in the upper left-hand corner click on the "Share With Us" button Follow the instructions and hit submit!

Or you can simply text them to us. Our number is 314-425-5355. Be sure to include your name, location and a little bit about the photo! It might just end up in the gallery above, or even on TV!