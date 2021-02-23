Photos | Cardinals open Spring Training camp in Jupiter

Baseball season is right around the corner. Here's what the first full day of camp in Jupiter looked like for the Cardinals

JUPITER, Fla. — The Cardinals have flocked to Florida and Spring Training is upon us once again.

Do to COVID-19 restrictions, media isn't able to interview players in person or roam the back practice fields as usual.

However, we are still getting a look at the first days of camp through the eyes of Associated Press photographers.

From Nolan Arenado's first ground balls as a Cardinal, to Harrison Bader and Willie McGee having a laugh and even Yadier Molina settling in for his 18th season, the camera caught it all.

Here are some of the moments from official day one of spring training on Monday at the Cardinals' complex in Jupiter:

The Cardinals are speaking with members of the media, they're just doing it via Zoom. Here are a few notable players who have taken some time to do interviews so far in Jupiter.