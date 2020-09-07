x
Pictures: Inside Cardinals camp at Busch Stadium

It's been a while since we've seen some of these faces!
St. Louis Cardinals' Harrison Bader, right, and gives a thumbs up while standing next to teammate Kolten Wong during baseball practice at Busch Stadium Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ST. LOUIS — The Cardinals are back playing baseball at Busch Stadium in 2020. Well, as of now the only competition they have is themselves, but we'll take what we can get.

The Cardinals opened "summer camp" on July 3, and have been working out and facing live pitching in preparation for when the real games get underway on July 24.

RELATED: Here's your 2020 Cardinals 60-game schedule

The Cardinals haven't been immune to COVID-19, as they've already had multiple players test positive before showing up to camp. A delay in getting test results has also thrown a wrench in planned workouts and caused frustration.

But still, baseball goes on.

Here's a look at some of your favorite Cardinals during the first week of summer camp through the lens of the Associated Press.

Cardinals practice during 'summer camp' at Busch Stadium

St. Louis Cardinals' Dylan Carlson holds his bat during baseball practice at Busch Stadium Saturday, July 4, 2020, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

