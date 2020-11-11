Photographs | Stan Musial in the Navy

The most legendary athlete in St. Louis sports history was also a veteran. Here's a look back at Stan Musial's time in the Navy on this Veterans Day

ST. LOUIS — We know about Stan Musial the ballplayer. But on Veterans Day 2020, let's take a look at Stan Musial the veteran.

"The Man" led the Cardinals to a World Series in 1944, but then was drafted to serve in World War II.

Musial chose to serve in the United States Navy, and in June of 1945 he was assigned to Special Services and sent to Pearl Harbor. Musial ran a launch out to battle-damaged ships that came in, ferrying personnel back to port.

Musial also played a good deal of baseball while serving, entertaining troops from Alaska all the way to Hawaii.

He was discharged from the Navy in March of 1946, and returned to the Cardinals for the 1946 season, where he won the National League MVP Award and won another World Series.

Below are some photos taken by the Associated Press from Musial's time in the Navy.

Above: Stan Musial (left), former star outfielder for the St. Louis Cardinals, is welcomed to the Bainbridge Naval Training Center by Ensign Gerry O'Brien, Providence, R.I. after his induction into the Navy, Jan. 23, 1945.

Above: Stan Musial in baseball cap, tells other recruits at the Bainbrige Naval Training center in Bainbrige, Md., Jan. 23, 1945 how he used to slug'em for the St. Louis Cardinals. Musial reported today for "Boot" training after his induction into the Navy at Pittsburgh. In the background (left to right) Bruce Hollway of Miami, Fla, Delmas Kimmons of Miami Fla, J.P. Bodie, Newberry S.C. Jack Coyne, of Miami Fla, Robert Craft of St. Louis Mo, Bill Sorensen, of Thomasville, Ga, Ben Chalmers of Phili. Pa, R.L. Beckham of Miami Fla.

Above: Sailor Stan Musial, St. Louis Cardinal outfielder and 1943 National League batting champion, received approval of his Navy discharge papers on Feb. 26, 1946. However, he doesn't know when he will actually be discharged. Navy has said it will be on March 15 or later. He is standing beside sign at Philadelphia naval base, advertising his baseball school for sailors.

Above: Shipmates say goodbye to sailor Stan Musial who plans to shove off from the Philadelphia naval base, Feb. 26, 1946. He received approval today of his Navy discharge papers but doesn't know when he'll be out of uniform.

Above: Stan Musial, 1943 National League batting champ and Most Valuable Player is congratulated by an old friend, Chaplain L.J. Vineyard of St. Louis, a few minutes after Musial was discharged from the Navy, March 1, 1946. Musial plans to rejoin the St. Louis Cardinals in a week.