Former Cardinals pitcher Rheal Cormier dies at 53 following cancer battle

Cormier, 53, pitched for the Cardinals from 1991 to 1994, going 24-23 with an ERA of 4.12. The team originally drafted him in the sixth round of the 1988 amateur draft.

“Rheal was one of the most vibrant people I’ve had the pleasure of knowing,” former Philadelphia teammate Jim Thome said in press release from the Phillies. “He loved baseball, but he always put his family first. Frenchy was the kind of guy who would do anything for you and I’m lucky to have called him my friend for many years. Our time spent together in Philadelphia as teammates was unforgettable. He will be greatly missed but never forgotten.”