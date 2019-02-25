Postcard from Cardinals camp for Sunday, Feb. 24

Weather: 86 degrees, partly cloudy

Result: Nationals 12, Cardinals 2

JUPITER, Fla. – When Mike Shildt first jotted down three names in the top three spots in the batting order about 10 days ago, it felt good to the Cardinals’ manager.

It felt good again on Sunday when he wrote down the names of Matt Carpenter, Dexter Fowler and Paul Goldschmidt in those spots for the first time on an official game lineup card.

“It was good to see him in there,” Shildt said of Goldschmidt, who made his Cardinals debut, going 0-of-2 as he played four innings in the blowout loss against the Nationals. “It’s great to have that name in the lineup.”

Shildt intends to use those three players in those same spots often during the early part of the spring, and it’s a combination which Carpenter likes, especially if Fowler can bounce back from his disappointing 2018 season.

“I love seeing his name in there,” Carpenter said about Goldschmidt. “It changes everything. It’s a scary thing for opposing pitchers. There can be times when a pitcher could throw 12 pitches and have two walks with Goldschmidt up with nobody out and one mistake and it could be a 3-0 game.

“He’s a complete player and he can improve everybody that he’s around.”

Goldschmidt had a pretty low-key reaction to his first game as a Cardinal, saying he was just glad to be out on the field playing.

“You’re out there trying to get your work in, get some at-bats and make some plays, get ready for the season,” Goldschmidt said. “It’s exciting to get back out there and compete against somebody in a different uniform.

“It hasn’t been that different: show up and get your work in.”

Goldschmidt flied to right and struck out in his two at-bats. He, Carpenter and Fowler are expected to start together every other day for the first part of the spring.

Here is how the game broke down:

High: Drew Robinson, battling for a backup infield spot, had two hits for the second game in a row and is 4-for-7 to start the spring.

Low: Nine pitchers combined to issue 11 walks with both Daniel Ponce de Leon and Genesis Cabrera each walking three as they were unable to complete an inning.

At the plate: The Cardinals had just four hits, one of which was a home run by Tyler O’Neill … Robinson had a single and double, and the Cardinals only other hit was a single by Yairo Munoz … They struck out 10 times and were 0-of-6 with runners in scoring position.

On the mound: Michael Wacha, who did not pitch for the Cardinals the second half of last season because of an oblique injury, allowed one run in two innings, walking one and striking out one. “It was good to get back out on the mound,” he said. “It felt good to be able to compete. It didn’t feel good the last time I was out there. I’m happy with the way everything is going.” … Ponce de Leon was charged with three runs and Cabrera with four runs in his first game with the Cardinals.

Off the field: Andrew Morales had to come out of the game after recording only one out with what the team said was discomfort in his right shoulder. The Cardinals hope to know more about his status on Monday … Alex Reyes, Andrew Miller and Jordan Hicks are all scheduled to throw live batting practice sessions on Monday … Shildt said Adam Wainwright will make his first spring start on Tuesday in West Palm Beach.

Up next: The Cardinals will host the Detroit Tigers on Monday in Jupiter, with two of their top prospects scheduled to pitch. Jake Woodford will get the start with left-hander Evan Kruczynski set to follow him to the mound.

