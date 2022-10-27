Pujols, three other Cardinals finalists for Silver Slugger Awards

In his final season, Albert Pujols could be taking home another Silver Slugger. And he has three teammates who could join him.

ST. LOUIS — The Cardinals could have some hitting hardware heading their way following the 2022 season.

On Thursday, Louisville Slugger announced the finalists for the Silver Slugger Awards at each position for the 2022 season, and four Cardinals are in the running.

First baseman Paul Goldschmidt, third baseman Nolan Arenado, designated hitter Albert Pujols and utilityman Tommy Edman are up for Silver Sluggers at those respective positions.

The Silver Slugger is the offensive equivalent of the Gold Glove Award, with managers and coaches selecting the finalists and eventual winners.

Goldschmidt, a four-time Silver Slugger, is up against the Dodgers' Freddie Freeman, the Met's Pete Alonso, the Braves' Matt Olson and the Diamondbacks' Christian Walker at first base.

We've got 4⃣ Silver Slugger Finalists! pic.twitter.com/10adyrQ63m — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) October 27, 2022

Arenado, a four-time Silver Slugger, is up against the Padres' Manny Machado, the Braves' Austin Rile and the Dodgers' Justin Turner at third base.

Pujols, a six-time Silver Slugger, is up against the Padres' Josh Bell, the Nationals' Luke Voit, the Dodgers' Justin Turner, the Rockies' Charlie Blackmon and the Nationals' Bryce Harper at designated hitter. Harper only appeared in 99 games, short of the 100-game minimum requirement to qualify for winning the award. If Pujols wins, it would be his first Silver Slugger Award since 2010, and first-ever as a designated hitter.

In the utility category, Edman is up against the Padres' Brandon Drury, the Giants' Thairo Estrada, the Mets' Jeff McNeil and the Dodgers' Chris Taylor. Edman is also nominated for a Gold Glove in the new "utility" category for awards.