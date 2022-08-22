Cardinals sluggers Pujols, Goldschmidt named co-NL Players of the week

Pujols and Goldschmidt crushed for the the Cardinals last week. And the rest of the league took notice.

ST. LOUIS — Two is always better than one, right? Major League Baseball seemed to think so this week, too.

On Monday, MLB named Cardinals sluggers Albert Pujols and Paul Goldschmidt as co-NL Players of the Week for the week ending on Aug. 23.

Pujols, 42, has found the fountain of youth in the second half of his final season and has been crushing since the All-Star break. This past week, Pujols hit .615 with a three home runs and seven RBIs for the Cardinals. The big week for Pujols included a pinch-hit grand slam against the Rockies and a multi-home run game against the Diamondbacks.

This is Pujols' 12th time being named as an NL Player of the Week for the Cardinals.

The leading NL MVP candidate Goldschmidt is no stranger to NL Player of the Week honors either. This is Goldschmidt's third time receiving the honor this season, which is the most of any player in the league. For the week, Goldschmidt hit .542 with three home runs and 11 RBIs.

Goldschmidt is just the third Cardinals player in franchise history to win three Player of the Week Awards in one season along with Chris Carpenter (2006) and Mark McGwire (1998).

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Johnny Cueto won the Player of the Week Award in the American League.