Red Bird Express closes for remainder of 2023 Cardinals season due to 'low turnout'

The bus line that took passengers from Fairview Heights to Busch Stadium said people who have purchased tickets to upcoming games can get refunds.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — Planning to rely on the Red Bird Express for upcoming Cardinals games this season? The bus line recently said you're out of luck.

The service announced Wednesday that it will no longer run during the 2023 season. The cancelation was attributed to low turnout.

The bus line said refunds are in progress for anyone who purchased tickets for upcoming games.

Editor's note: The above video aired during 2022.

"For any queries, please reach out to us at info@redbirdexpress.com," RedBird Express said in a Facebook post. "Your understanding means the world to us, and we look forward to a stronger return."

It's not the first time that the bust line canceled mid-season. In 2022, the Express made a similar announcement, but said the cancelation was due to a lack of bus drivers. The shortage was reportedly alleviated in 2023 when Windstar Bus Lines provided transportation.

Windstar General Manager Evan Beard told 5 On Your Side at the beginning of the year that he was hopeful people would once again take advantage of the ride.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: How Metro East baseball fans can catch a ride to home Cardinals games

Top St. Louis headlines