Report: Adam Wainwright to join broadcast team for Game 1 of NLDS between Marlins, Braves

It looks like Adam Wainwright may end up continuing to work in the 2020 postseason even after the Cardinals were eliminated

ST. LOUIS — It looks like baseball hasn't seen the last of Adam Wainwright in 2020.

The Cardinals and Wainwright may have been eliminated from the postseason in the Wild Card Series against the Padres, but according to a report, Wainwright will still get some more face time in October.

According to the Miami Herald's Barry Jackson, Wainwright will be included as part of the announcing team for Game 1 of the NLDS between the Marlins and Braves.

Wainwright, a Georgia native, was originally drafted by the Braves in the 2000 MLB Draft.

According to Jackson, Wainwright is slated to join A.J. Pierzynski and Adam Amin on the call for Game 1. Wainwright and Pierzynski were teammates with the Cardinals in 2014.

Marlins-Braves announcer assignments: Adam Amin-AJ Pierzynski and Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright on Game 1 at 2 p.m. Tuesday on FS-1 and Matt Vasgersian, Jim Kaat, Buck Showalter on Game 2 at 2 p.m. Wednesday on MLB Net. No Bob Costas on MLB Net playoff games this year. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) October 5, 2020

Wainwright, 39, currently finished up his 15th season with the Cardinals, going 5-3 with a 3.15 ERA in 10 starts this past season. He was the oldest player in the National League, and was one of just four pitchers in baseball to throw two complete games.

Wainwright was on a one-year deal with the Cardinals in 2020, and is a free agent heading into 2021.