Report: Free agent Yadier Molina getting interest from Yankees, Mets

Molina in the big apple? It might not be that far-fetched

ST. LOUIS — The hottest topic in St. Louis for the past few weeks, and the foreseeable future for that matter, concerns the contract status of Cardinals icon Yadier Molina.

A free agent for the first time in his career, Molina, 38, has reportedly been seeking a two-year deal, and while he has said outwardly he wants to remain in St. Louis, the future Hall of Famer seems to at least be weighing his options.

MLB Network Insider Jon Heyman reported on Thursday that both of the New York teams, the Yankees and Mets, have inquired about Molina's services.

Heyman reported that the Cardinals, Yankees, Mets and three or four other teams have expressed interest in signing Molina.

Future Hall of Famer Yadier Molina has received calls with interest from both the Yankees and Mets plus 3-4 other teams in addition to the #STLCards as I just said on @MLBNetwork St. Louis is the likely favorite but in free agency you never know. Seeks a 2-year deal. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 12, 2020

Molina originally said he would retire after his last contract ran out following the 2020 season. He then said he wanted to continue playing, but only for the Cardinals. And finally he said he just wanted to keep playing, even if it took him elsewhere and the Cardinals wanted to part ways.

The generational catcher is a two-time World Series champion with the Cardinals, has won nine Gold Glove Awards and just recently notched his 2,000 career hit this past season.

The Yankees could be a fit for Molina, with current catcher Gary Sanchez appearing to be on the outs with the team. It's no secret that the Yankees have the money to get it done and are one of the most championship-ready teams in baseball, making an addition of Molina a distinct possibility.

The Mets could also be a fit. They need a catcher, and reportedly have money to spend with the arrival of new owner Steve Cohen. The Mets have been rumored to be interested in top free agent catcher J.T. Realmuto as well.